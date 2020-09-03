LETTER: In energy policy, Virginia is not California

In energy policy, Virginia is not California
A recent editorial discussed Dominion Energy Virginia in reference to California energy policy, where customers have seen blackouts and high bills [“A cautionary energy tale from California,” Aug. 30].
Virginia is not California. The key distinction allowing our customers affordable and reliable electricity is the regulatory approach installed, in part, in response to the fiasco of electric deregulation in California and other states.
When Virginia’s reregulation of electric utilities took full effect in July 2008, our typical residential customer paid a monthly bill of $107. Today that bill is $116—an increase of less than 1 percent annually.
A customer using the same amount of energy in California would pay $197 a month or 70 percent more. The national average is 14 percent more. The Middle Atlantic average is 40 percent higher. The New England average is 76 percent higher. These Middle Atlantic and New England states are our new peers in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
We will not compromise affordability and reliability as we make our future investments in clean energy. Under Virginia’s regulated framework, our ambitious solar, offshore wind and energy storage plans translate to less than 4 percent more per year for customers over the next decade.
Importantly, we are making these investments while also transforming the grid to keep the lights on 24/7. Plus, many of our clean energy and grid reliability investments come at no increase to customer rates.
The result is strong reliability, low, stable rates and more clean energy.
William L. Murray
Senior Vice-President for
Corporate Affairs & Communications,
Dominion Energy
Richmond
