LETTER: Intensive phonics instruction is unproductive

Joan Bergstrom [“My two cents on recent letters,” Dec. 1] responds to my Nov. 27 letter [“Starke’s ‘five pillars’ is also a reading fad”] in which I said there is little evidence supporting intensive phonics training.

Ms. Bergstrom points out that she learned to read using phonics, and her children “struggled” until phonics was restored. I did not attack all phonics, only “intensive” phonics, a method that tries to teach all the rules to all children, including rules that are very complex with numerous exceptions that are hard to learn and hard to apply.

The research, I said, shows that teaching intensive phonics does not improve reading comprehension.

“Becoming a Nation of Readers,” a book widely considered to provide strong support for phonics instruction, comes to this reasonable conclusion: “...phonics instruction should aim to teach only the most important and regular of letter-to-sound relationships ... once the basic relationships have been taught, the best way to get children to refine and extend their knowledge of letter-sound correspondences is through repeated opportunities to read. If this position is correct, then much phonics instruction is overly subtle and probably unproductive.” (Anderson, Heibert, Scott and Wilkinson, 1985, p.38).

Stephen Krashen

Malibu, Calif.