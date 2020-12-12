LETTER: Is Wittman afraid to announce that Biden won?

Why does the Free Lance–Star not report to its readers that our Republican representative to Congress, Rob Wittman, refuses to acknowledge that Biden won the presidential election?
Is it not his political duty to inform his constituents about the results of an election? Who is he afraid of?
Is the FLS also afraid of the people who voted for Trump?
It is time for both to show a little courage.
Robert Thomas
Fredericksburg
