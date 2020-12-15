LETTER Justice was long overdue for murderer

Justice was long overdue for murderer

On Dec. 11, the FLS ran “U.S. carries out a rare execution,” about Brendan Bernard, who was executed for the double slaying of an Iowa religious couple in 1999 when he was 18 and a “teenager.”

Why is he referred to as a teenager? He was 18 and an adult. He could vote, go into military service and knew right from wrong.

We all see the protesters against his execution, but where is the sorrow, pain and feelings of sympathy for the two people he brutally murdered? Bernard has been able to live another 20-plus years on the dime of us taxpayers. He has cost us non-murderers well over a million dollars to incarcerate, feed, provide medical care, educate and give him legal defense.

Justice has been long overdue, and now the Iowa couple’s family can rest in peace knowing that Mr. Bernard has taken his last breath.

Larry Bickmann

Spotsylvania