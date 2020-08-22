LETTER: Keep an open mind this election

Keep an open mind in this upcoming election
A high five (or elbow bump) to Mr. Adrian Lindsey for his op-ed on July 12 [“Why I am both a black man and a Trumpian”). In today’s political climate, it was indeed an act of bravery.
But I would like to make a couple points in response to the letter written by Dr. Nissim–Sabat [“Response to Black and Trumpian,” July 23] regarding Mr. Lindsey’s op-ed.
I won’t dispute the doctor’s statistics regarding funding for historically black colleges and universities. They may or may not be accurate. I don’t know. No sources were given.
However, my first point is in reference to his statement that President Trump has never been invited to give a commencement speech at any HBCU. Why is that? Maybe because they are not open to any ideas other than their own? Or because they refuse to respect the office of the president of the United States?
Or maybe they are just more comfortable with narrow, biased thinking and don’t want to be confused with new facts or ideas?
My second point is in reference to the last paragraph of the doctor’s letter. He states, “It is difficult for me to fathom how a black man could be a Trumpian, since 86 percent of Blacks disapprove of Trump’s performance.” Again, no source for this statistic.
This reminds me of one of Joe Biden’s famous quotes: “ “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.” How condescending!
I say hooray for the possibly 14 percent of enlightened Blacks who are strong enough and wise enough to think for themselves.
Here’s a thought: the Bible tells us to pray for our leaders. Pray for President Trump. And try to keep an open mind. I am amazed by the number of highly educated individuals with closed minds.
Charlotte K. Sullivan
Fredericksburg
