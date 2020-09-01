LETTER: Keeping criminals off the streets reduces crime

Keeping criminals off the streets|
reduces crime
The Free Lance–Star was right to cite the Virginia “Parole Board’s deliberate violations of state law” as a reason not to weaken Virginia’s “truth in sentencing” laws [“Crime victims deserve justice too,” Editorial, Aug. 21].
Virginia has a low violent crime rate—the fourth lowest in the country, according to the FBI in 2019. That’s because it sends violent criminals to prison for a longer time than most states do and gives most inmates no right to parole.
Years ago, the National Bureau of Economic Research noted that keeping criminals off the street reduces crime. But left-wing legislators want to change Virginia law to let all inmates seek parole. That would increase crime.
Forty years ago, Fairfax County had a similar crime rate to neighboring Montgomery County, Md., because the two counties are a lot alike. But after prison sentences got longer in Virginia, and Virginia largely abolished parole, Fairfax County’s crime rate fell to a much lower rate than Montgomery County’s.
Hans Bader
Arlington
