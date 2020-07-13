Lack of follow-up leaves this reader in the dark
The FLS printed an article in the July 1 edition [“City tightens protest policy”] which left this reader with a number of questions, the answers to which should have been included in the article.
In the article there is reference to the “Unite the Right” rally where protests were hijacked by outside groups whose interest was to cause unrest. It named The Melanin Cooperative as one of the groups involved with the recent protests with whom the city was working to respect the right to peacefully protest and protect the rights of other citizens and business owners.
Is The Melanin Cooperative local? Do they represent outside interests using our community to push their agenda? Why specifically name them, but not identify them as either a peaceful or disruptive organization? This reader was left believing they are not someone we want in our community. If that is not the case, the FLS should do a follow- up article explaining why the city picked that group as a negotiation partner.
The same day, the FLS also printed an article about a group of volunteers organized by the Leaders for Peace. The article about the DeBaptiste family and the “alley” was interesting. Why was there no contact information about the group for interested community members or any information about other upcoming area projects?
Follow-up questioning is a basic part of journalism and these articles failed to provide it.
Michelle McConnell
Stafford
The FLS is on a downward spiral. Paul Akers must be rolling in his grave. The paper gets thinner, the regurgitated AP feeds get more frequent, the local reporting is sub-standard and the price keeps going up, I am very close to cancelling.
