Trusting in God will defeat lawlessness
Our society today lacks people who are strong in the faith. Many of those who lack that faith and defy God are found in the streets today carrying out lawless acts. They simply don’t know God or don’t follow what He says. Those who love God, love His words, follow them and live by them. We must love our God above all and be faithful in living out His word and doing it with love and awe.
Part of that faith is to demonstrate to our children and all around us whom we should love as God has commanded us, and encouraging them with compassion to read, follow, and love God and His Word.
In that Word we find that we are not to commit the sin of “hate,” which can be found in racism. We are to dispense love and justice for all. The pulpit and sometimes peaceful protests should be there to cover that.
Our society has put God in the closet. We no longer revere Him and put Him above all things, which is the greatest sin of all. Our forefathers knew this and showed reverence in these moral truths when they stated that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.
If our national motto truly is, “In God we trust,” and we believe it, this nation can overcome lawlessness and show love and justice for all.
Mitch Fournet
Spotsylvania
