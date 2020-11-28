LETTER: Laws passed during special session will increase crime

More crime after laws passed in special session

Your Nov. 22 editorial [“Keep next session as short as possible”] reminded me of an article that appeared in your paper on Nov. 8. The article was titled “Northam seeks $1M to probe racism claims at VMI.” It talked about the Marcus–David Peters bill.

What was troubling to me about the law is that mental health providers will be the lead and the police will be the backup support. I would think the police would be happy to oblige and let the mental health providers take the lead. I can see where a disturbed individual has just injured a loved one with a weapon, and the police get to stand by as the mental health providers do their work.

Many of the mental health cases are domestic calls and are some of the more dangerous calls police go on. This could work out better for the police, but not so much for the mental health workers.

The other piece of legislature that your article brought to mind is how police officers cannot stop vehicles for safety violations and, if they do, any evidence found as a result of the stop cannot be admissible in any trial, hearing or other proceeding.