Let Maryland annex District of Columbia

Am I the only one who has ever looked at a map? The Potomac River divides Virginia and Maryland, and D.C. is clearly on the Maryland side. Just make D.C. a city in Maryland, and the statehood problem goes away.

The balance of power between Republicans and Democrats is not changed. D.C. residents get representation.

And the flag doesn’t have to be changed to add one or several stars.

Problem solved.

Brad Kirley

Orange

