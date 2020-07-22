Let Maryland annex District of Columbia
Am I the only one who has ever looked at a map? The Potomac River divides Virginia and Maryland, and D.C. is clearly on the Maryland side. Just make D.C. a city in Maryland, and the statehood problem goes away.
The balance of power between Republicans and Democrats is not changed. D.C. residents get representation.
And the flag doesn’t have to be changed to add one or several stars.
Problem solved.
Brad Kirley
Orange
This would work (save for the "not exceeding ten Miles square" of actual federal government buildings in the middle which must remain an independent jurisdiction - US Constitution Article I, Section 8) IF they were even the tiniest bit honest about what they really wanted.
They will never accept this solution because all they actually want is to add more Democrat legislators.
