LETTER: Letter on VMI was on target
LETTER: Letter on VMI was on target

After reading the recent FLS online letter [“VMI is victim of political lynching”] by Neil J. Hornung of Spotsylvania County, I would like to offer my opinion.

I consider our leader’s reactions just as much a form of systemic racism as what VMI is being accused of. I agree with Mr. Hornung’s viewpoint that VMI is a victim of political lynching.

However, as our “NU-Norm-Faction” attempts to cancel others’ cultures and points a discriminatory finger at those who may not adhere to their politically-correct way of thinking, they don’t realize that three discriminatory fingers get pointed back at them in return.

Rick Knight

Henrico

