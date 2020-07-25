Confederate flag shouldn’t dwarf Rep. Lewis’ photo
The optics of the front page of the July 19 Free Lance–Star were a slap in the face of those of us mourning the loss of Rep. John Lewis.
The 5 x 7-inch photo of the Confederate flag at the top of the page overpowered the 2 x 3-inch photo of Lewis.
Considering the hurt that flag represents, as stated in the article, your staff could have used better judgment in laying out the photos.
John Lewis was a civil rights giant. His photo should not have been dwarfed by that hurtful flag.
Deborah Davis
Spotsylvania
