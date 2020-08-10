LETTER: Listen to the experts, not uniformed conjecture

Listen to experts, not uninformed conjecture
I am writing in response to the letter published on July 31 [“Coronavirus panic is unwarranted”]. Admittedly, there has been a great deal of media attention to this terrible virus that has impacted all of our lives. Many families have escaped the terrible cost of losing a relative, but other families have not been so fortunate.
The “psychological ramifications” of becoming sick by those who are too careless or indifferent to wear a mask are greater than the ramifications of wearing a mask. However, we are all entitled to freedom of speech and to express an opinion. But to do so without supporting, verified facts merely contributes to the bounty of misleading information that seems pervasive.
I suggest that the letter writer start “fact checking” herself by referring to the CDC website, official state health websites and local hospital websites to correct the statistics she presented without corroborative evidence.
Medical and health officials such as Dr. Fauci represent the knowledge and expertise necessary to inform us of the facts and research solutions with specialized resources. They, not politicians, are the only qualified professionals to determine the efficacy of a particular therapy or prophylactic measures. It is well past time that we listen to the experts to minimize the spread of this virus and wear a mask that is more priceless than worthless.
There is nothing heralding the lethality of COVID-19. Stop the panic and stop the insanity by stopping uninformed conjecture without supportable facts.
G. Joseph Nemes Jr.
Spotsylvania