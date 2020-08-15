LETTER: Local COVID death rate should ease fears

Local COVID-19 death rate should ease fears
SARS CoV-2 has produced two pandemics: the physiological disease COVID-19 and the psychological one of fear.
Fear can be a good thing. For example, it resulted in Operation Warp Speed—an initiative by President Trump to develop 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021.
But fear can also lead to paralysis. Worry over community spread has permanently closed some restaurants and other small businesses, crippled the economy, and disrupted social life for everyone.
The most tragic fallout of the fear factor is the decision by educators and school boards across the country, including the schools within our own Rappahannock Health District, to go virtual for classes this fall.
Dr. Scott Atlas, the former chief of neuroradiology at Stanford Medical Center, agrees with the findings of the Centers for Disease Control that:
The fatality risk to children from this disease is nearly zero, and poses far less risk of significant illness than the seasonal flu;
Children rarely transmit the disease to adults;
Closed schools harm the social, emotional and behavioral health, economic well-being and academic achievement of children.
We can overcome fear with education and hope. As of July 28, the Milken Institute’s COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker shows that there are 199 vaccines in development throughout the world and that 19 are now in clinical testing.
A high number of cases may be cause for calm rather than anxiety so long as the death count stays steady or goes down. In the RHD, the ratio of 57 deaths to 3,745 reported cases is 1.5 percent. Statewide, the ratio is 2.3 percent.
Per the CDC, the infection rate may actually be 10 times the case count—and that would make the death rate about three people per 2,000 infections in the RHD.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt said it best: “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”
Roman J. Marciniak Jr.
Spotsylvania
