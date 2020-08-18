LETTER: Local hospital provided compassionate care

Spotsy hospital
provided care
with compassion
I would like to thank the ER and third floor staff at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center for the outstanding care and compassion we received on July 31, when my husband was brought to the ER for the final time. In particular, ER nurse Brian was an angel on earth as he did all he could to give our family time and space to say our final goodbyes.
Over the last few months of my husband’s life, we spent quite a bit of time at local hospitals and doctors. The care and compassion of the staff at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center far exceeded any other.
Our family will forever be grateful that in a sad, stressful time, we were surrounded by outstanding medical caregivers who provided an accurate assessment and then did all they could to provide us comfort and solace.
Bless you all.
Deborah Mehlbaum
Spotsylvania
