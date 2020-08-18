You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Local hospital provided compassionate care
0 comments

LETTER: Local hospital provided compassionate care

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Spotsy hospital

provided care

with compassion

I would like to thank the ER and third floor staff at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center for the outstanding care and compassion we received on July 31, when my husband was brought to the ER for the final time. In particular, ER nurse Brian was an angel on earth as he did all he could to give our family time and space to say our final goodbyes.

Over the last few months of my husband’s life, we spent quite a bit of time at local hospitals and doctors. The care and compassion of the staff at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center far exceeded any other.

Our family will forever be grateful that in a sad, stressful time, we were surrounded by outstanding medical caregivers who provided an accurate assessment and then did all they could to provide us comfort and solace.

Bless you all.

Deborah Mehlbaum

Spotsylvania

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert