LETTER: Long-term effects of COVID under study

This is in response to the appalling letter published last Tuesday that COVID-19 patients who didn’t require hospitalization “aren’t important.” [“Report on COVID hospitalizations, ICU beds,” Dec. 8]

The CDC and NIH are studying the growing number of long-term symptoms of the coronavirus, warning that hundreds of thousands of Americans and millions of people worldwide might experience lingering problems that could impede their ability to work and function normally.

Five to 10 percent of these patients develop long-term symptoms (fatigue, joint pain, chest pain, brain fog, dyspnea [labored breathing], numbness, memory loss and depression) from the coronavirus.

Even for people who were never sick enough to be hospitalized, the aftermath can be long and grueling with a complex and lasting mix of symptoms. “COVID long-haulers” include both the old and young, regardless of whether the case was mild or required hospitalization.

FLS readers are not helped by misleading and false statements that attempt to trivialize the morbidity of COVID-19.

Michael Heinzmann

Spotsylvania