LETTER: Lymphedema patients need help

Lymphedema patients need help
I contracted the incurable disease lymphedema after two failed back surgeries and getting MRSA after both surgeries. Lymphedema causes lymph nodes to stop doing their job of being our body’s cleaning agent. So, like for COVID-19, we must take special care not to get infections, etc.
I am writing because there are many people like me who need, but sadly cannot afford, the special garments that we must wear to live with our disease every day because they are on Medicaid. They continue to suffer because while they may get canes or wheelchairs, they cannot receive this urgent care item.
I am reaching out to Sen. Mark Warner, Sen. Tim Kaine and Rep. Rob Wittman in District 1 to ask them to support The Lymphedema Treatment Act on the current bill, HR3, being readied for signatures.
Abbe Buck Hann
Stafford
