LETTER: Mail-in ballot applications can be helpful

Mail-in ballot applications can be helpful
On Aug. 9, the FLS had an article in the Region section [“Virginians get mail-in ballot letters with wrong info”]. I would like to offer some additional insight.
The Center for Voter Information sent the ballot applications, and we can assume they had good intentions. They are interested in increasing voter participation. The applications for ballots sent to Fredericksburg voters are fine, as long as they are addressed correctly to our voter registrar. The correct address for them to be sent to, if you are a Fredericksburg voter, is 601 Caroline St., Suite 500A. The correct ZIP code is 22401-5954.
However, CVI also sent thousands of ballot applications with incorrect information, as the article stated.
For example, voters in Fairfax County were sent applications that had the Fairfax City registrar’s address. That error is causing the Fairfax City registrar to forward those applications to the Fairfax County registrar. We can imagine what a headache that must be.
Locally, many voters are calling our local voter registrar’s office with concerns about the CVI applications. This is tying up their time when they could be working on preparations for our upcoming election this fall.
Our dear voter registrars are having additional work to do, and this includes being overwhelmed with phone calls.
People are justifiably nervous about our upcoming election. I am writing this to help our registrars avoid more phone calls. If the address to the registrar is correct, you can save time by using the application form. Ballots will be mailed out around mid-September.
My ballot application came with a postage paid envelope. I’m using it.
Charles Koch
Fredericksburg
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!