LETTER: Major news outlets are biased

Most major news outlets are biased
Many people are concerned about the possible attempts by Russia, China and Iran to influence our upcoming presidential election. If they do this, it will mostly be by flooding the internet with false information to promote the candidate they prefer or to hurt the other candidate.
Either way, anyone who believes everything they read online is oblivious to the facts.
But the much more devious threat is the major TV networks and most U.S. newspapers. NBC, ABC and CBS all lean way to the left and primarily report things that help support the Democrats at the expense of conservatives.
Walter Cronkite and other trusted journalists are a thing of the past. The New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today and Associated Press peddle misinformation on a daily basis to influence the vote of the naive public who still believes that the press is non-partisan and only reports the factual news.
They report stories from anonymous sources, knowing that they very well may be false, but they publish it anyway because it serves their ideological interests.
A study by Investors.com in October 2018 showed that 92 percent of the networks’ reporting was negative relating to anything about President Trump. A more recent study by The Media Research Center showed Biden with eight positive reports and four negative stories between June 1 and July 31 of this year.
During that same period, there were 634 negative stories on Trump and only 34 positive.
Beware of what you read in these liberal newspapers and see on the major TV networks. They have an agenda.
Bob Peterson
Stafford
