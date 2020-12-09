LETTER: Mask mandates won't work without enforcement

Mask mandates won’t work without enforcement
“Masks in grocery stores should be mandatory” [Letters, Dec. 8] by Mr. Griner only suggests part of the fix for stopping the spread of COVID-19. The bigger issue is one of enforcement.
From local stores to watching press conferences from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Charles Schumer, to observing protests from both the Right and the Left, I cannot count the times I have seen people incorrectly wearing masks.
Primarily you see where they have dropped below the nose. This defeats the purpose of wearing the mask. Any military member can tell you the ills of having a mask worn incorrectly after detecting leaks in a tear gas chamber. The same applies to the face masks and scarves people are wearing in public today. There is a right way and a wrong way, neither of which has been explained to my knowledge.
By all means require compliance, but who and how will it be enforced? Our local Wegman’s recently re-introduced its “enter in one door and exit out of the other door” policy. As with masks, I cannot count the number of people violating this policy.
Unfortunately, stores will need to have “enforcers” stationed at appropriate points. Local law enforcement needs to be prepared to address those who refuse to comply and create negative situations in the stores. Stores need to refuse service to those who will not comply.
There is no excuse not to comply. You can still shop online and have the groceries delivered to your car at the store or to your home. Any parent can tell you that implementing rules without enforcement and without consequence will only cause trouble.
Enforcement, yes, at additional costs to stores, will be needed if this is to be successful.
Todd Blose
Stafford
