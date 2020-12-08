 Skip to main content
LETTER: Masks are strictly a health issue
LETTER: Masks are strictly a health issue

I completely disagree with Shawn Fleetwood’s letter of Nov. 27 on wearing a mask while our country copes with COVID-19. [“Robbed of our liberty under guise of public safety”].

This is strictly a health issue, not a rights issue. I compare wearing a mask to adhering to the posted speed limit. In both cases, public safety is the reason to comply. Universal use of masks will reduce the virus’ devastating effect on our community.

I wear a mask every day. None of my rights have been infringed by this practice. Wearing a mask demonstrates consideration for our fellow citizens’ health, as well as protecting ourselves.

Bobby Anderson

Fredericksburg

