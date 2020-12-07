LETTER: Masks in grocery stores should be mandatory

I saw on the national news (CBS, NBC and CNN) that over 3,000 Americans died yesterday of COVID 19. The pandemic is again out of control.

As a 72-year-old military retiree, I am horrified. The news broadcasts further stated that many Americans still do not accept the conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic and are refusing to take any personal action to mitigate the spread of the virus.

My reason for writing is to demand that local and state authorities take action to mandate that customers always wear masks in grocery stores.

My wife and myself are both fully supporting all government efforts to control the virus. We make short outside trips only to the grocery stores, gas station, post office, etc. My local grocery store is well stocked, with great service and products. I estimate there are 50 to 100 people in the store at any given time.

The manager told me that he carries masks around for those who forgot them, but most non-mask-wearing customers do it by choice. He also said he has no authority to force removal of those who refuse to wear a mask, and feels very bad about that. I have seen maybe three or four people not wearing masks in the grocery store in the last few weeks.