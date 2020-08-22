 Skip to main content
LETTER: Maximum sentence not enough for goat killers
LETTER: Maximum sentence not enough for goat killers

Maximum sentence isn’t enough for

goat killers

I just read the story about the four individuals who killed goats [“Four face charges in killing of goats in Spotsylvania,” Aug. 11]. Those poor, helpless animals should have been living peacefully instead of being brutalized, maimed and killed, as well as chased after and attacked by dogs.

It is my hope that they get the maximum prison sentence. That’s 10 years, and this amount of time is not enough.

Can these people ever be rehabilitated? I don’t think so.

Lenora Kruk

Stafford

