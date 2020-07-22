Meghan Cotter’s message resonates
Meghan Cotter’s message [“Word on the Street: Work takes you to the cross,” July 18] is one we can all use as a beacon in our lives. We do not need a degree in theology to serve others as God invites us to do.
Meghan has undertaken a truly blessed ministry to serve the most needy of our neighbors. There are many of us who serve in other ways to bring God’s lighted path to others.
Thank you, Meghan, for such a wonderful reminder of how we all can serve those whom society has left behind.
Russell Carter
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.