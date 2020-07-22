Meghan Cotter’s message resonates

Meghan Cotter’s message [“Word on the Street: Work takes you to the cross,” July 18] is one we can all use as a beacon in our lives. We do not need a degree in theology to serve others as God invites us to do.

Meghan has undertaken a truly blessed ministry to serve the most needy of our neighbors. There are many of us who serve in other ways to bring God’s lighted path to others.

Thank you, Meghan, for such a wonderful reminder of how we all can serve those whom society has left behind.

Russell Carter

Spotsylvania

