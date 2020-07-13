Mindless propaganda distorts view of history
I was disappointed, but not surprised, to see a member of our local NAACP repeat the calumny that Confederate statues were erected “to intimidate black people.” [“Stafford NAACP taking on Confederate symbols,” July 9].
It is understandable why people repeat this nonsense, since the activist group Southern Poverty Law Center put out a “study” that purported to link the erection of these statues to Plessy v. Ferguson and for reasons known only to God, some people—including those who should know better—buy into what that group says.
One of your readers correctly pointed out that many of these statutes were erected as part of the same wave of post-war nostalgia that saw the creation of battlefield parks and the simultaneous erection of statutes honoring the Union army in the north.
Sure, some were dedicated to the Lost Cause, and maybe a few as local responses to local politics. But most, especially the memorials to the dead, were not. And as your reader said, no one spends good money on expensive memorials just to intimidate the locals.
Don’t get me wrong. Nothing anyone says will change minds permanently altered by revisionist Howard Zinn history and college indoctrination. Nor can we expect young people today to investigate any aspect of American history beyond what they memorize by rote in their classrooms.
“Lee is Hitler,” “Confederates are Nazis” and “Columbus is a killer” are mindless tropes expressed with vitriol in blissful ignorance by the blissfully ignorant.
What I find truly amazing when it comes to the Confederacy is that the same people who find America’s founding “appalling,” “illegal” and “based on slavery” and the rest of the mindlessness that comes with the ridiculous “1619 Project” and Howard Zinn propaganda claim to be shocked that the South would want to secede from such a horrible place.
Paul S. Cariker
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.