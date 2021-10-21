LETTER: Modular school construction does not mean trailers

I would like clarify an article in the FLS regarding the School Board candidates who were referencing my name.

Last month, I shared a link with several people, including Jesus Dominguez, regarding state-of-the-art modular school construction as an inexpensive option to traditional construction for expanding city schools. This was for informational purposes only.

The School Board possesses the absolute authority to make these decisions, and it will be my position to support the School Board if elected to City Council.

At the time I shared the information, the School Capacity Group was looking at options and this was an innovative one. Modular construction has nothing to do with trailers, and I do not support trailers as a solution to the current capacity problem.

Dr. Andy Reese

Fredericksburg