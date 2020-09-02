 Skip to main content
LETTER: More in-person mental health facilities needed
LETTER: More in-person mental health facilities needed

Fredericksburg is desperately low on options for people who need mental health support. There are plenty of video chat therapists available, but no actual establishments in our city that provide mental health care.

Many people work better with in-person sessions rather than virtual ones. Some of the higher quality offices require people to travel out of the city. Some families don’t have access to that sort of transportation, and others might not even be capable of affording therapy.

Mental health is often an issue that is swept under the rug. We need to have a form of affordable therapy in the City of Fredericksburg, or else more people will suffer from their mental illnesses each day, and they won’t get the help they need to live a happy life.

Alexander Broughton

Fredericksburg

