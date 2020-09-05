LETTER: MWC also went co-ed in 1970

Mary Washington also went co-ed in 1970
Karen Owen’s informative article on the arrival of coeducation at the University of Virginia in 1970 [“50th anniversary of coeducation at U.Va.”, Aug. 30] prompted me to reflect on a similar event at what was then Mary Washington College.
The coeducational transformation at MWC, like the one at U.Va., evolved over several years. The process was described in detail by Emeritus Professor William B. Crawley Jr. in his book, “University of Mary Washington College: A Centennial History 1908–2008.”
In 1965, MWC Chancellor Grellet Simpson appointed me as assistant professor in the Chemistry Department. As a recent arrival, I wasn’t sure of the history of MWC except that it was an all-female and academically strong institution affiliated with U.Va.
During this period there was interest in coeducation, which resulted in men entering MWC informally. There was further discussion of allowing men to enroll full time. This action was parallel to what was occurring at U.Va.—except the focus was on men.
Because this was a major topic that needed broad discussion among all constituents at the college, Chancellor Simpson organized a Committee on the Future of the College to which I was appointed. The committee was charged with investigating the acceptance of male students as well as examining the existing relationship with U.Va. should the college become coeducational.
Chancellor Simpson recognized there were numerous issues that needed evaluation, including the legality of coeducation at both institutions. After a period of time, a three-judge panel issued a decision in September 1969 that essentially outlawed gender discrimination with respect to admissions policies at U.Va. and therefore at MWC.
For the fall of 1970-71, there would be no restriction on admission of male applicants, and MWC became coeducational.
Bernard L. Mahoney
Emeritus Distinguished Professor,
University of Mary Washington
