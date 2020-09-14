LETTER: My dog is a casualty of COVID-19

My dog was casualty of the pandemic

With the ongoing pandemic, there has been a lot more dogs and their walkers in our neighborhood.

Prior to the pandemic, with both parents working, many of these dogs were confined to their homes with no one to walk them and little opportunity to socialize with other dogs in the neighborhood.

The result is more frequent encounters between “strange” dogs on leashes.

A couple weeks ago, my 10-year-old, six-pound Yorkie was attacked and fatally injured four doors up the street from me by a young German shepherd. Stafford Animal Control was contacted and a dangerous dog court hearing was conducted.

The finding was distressing. Although I was standing on the street, since my dog was in the ditch two feet off the pavement, he was technically trespassing on the neighbors’ property and the attack was justifiable.

This incident has left me with a lost companion who was my best buddy and a legacy from my late wife, and a sizable bill from the vet. Thanks to COVID-19, the price of pups has skyrocketed over the last several months.