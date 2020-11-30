LETTER: My two cents on recent letters

To the “Robbed of liberty” letter writer and the senior couple in Food Lion who wore no masks: Your selfish thinking and behavior endangers those around you. I would suggest that if you contract COVID, possibly because of your careless behavior, just go home and no matter how ill, take care of yourselves.

I’m tired of individuals complaining about personal “liberties” being removed while so many are dying and those caring for the ill in hospitals are exhausted. Be grateful you weren’t alive during World War II, as I was, if you have issues with liberties and rules.

We should all be doing the best we’re able for everyone’s safety. Stop your childish complaining.

And to the “Starke’s ‘five pillars’ ” writer: 78 years ago, I learned to read using a phonics method and have been an avid reader since first grade. Phonics is also helpful with spelling.

Sir, I know nothing about “phonological awareness” or “systemic phonics,” but I do know that my children struggled with reading until phonics returned to the classroom. In their 60s now, they still remember the struggle. Phonics is a simple method to learn to read that benefitted my family.

Joan Bergstrom

Unionville