LETTER: Neighbors don't have to agree on politics

Neighbors don’t have to agree
on politics
I have been a resident of Fredericksburg on and off for over 15 years now. I went to Rodney Thomson and graduated from Mountain View High School. My parents have been members of this community for 20 years.
Although I was dismayed to witness the volume and veracity of Trump support in 2016 from residents here, I was not surprised. Just like I am not surprised by it now. While I am pleased to see it has diminished slightly, the support is still at an unacceptable level for my sensibilities.
Having observed a number of Trump/Pence lawn signs on our family’s street, we decided to put up a Black Lives Matter sign in response. Within 12 hours, the sign had been knocked down, and within 24, it had been stolen. Not a big deal; we’ll just replace the sign, we thought.
Then two peaceful protesters were shot and killed in Wisconsin. This made us hesitate. We know our neighbors own guns, just like I am sure they know we don’t. I realize it seems ridiculous and paranoid to think someone would be attacked over a sign, but it happened in Wisconsin, and it happened in Charlottesville. It only takes one deranged person.
I’m not writing this to tell you to vote for Joe Biden or to support Black Lives Matter, although I think you should do both. I’m writing this so you know that you have neighbors who do not agree with you, but we are still your neighbors.
Shayleen Kennedy
Stafford
