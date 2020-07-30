How about this new name for Washington team?
The Washington Redskins team should change their name to honor the Native American Nations by changing its name to the Washington Nations.
The Nations would be a fitting tribute to the Native Americans who welcomed us to their shores and shared the riches of their lands. It would honor all the people who have been and continue to be rightfully offended by the team’s current name. The team’s logo could continue as-is without offense and added expense. The team’s fight song “Hail to the Redskins” could keep the same tune with one change in the lyrics—change the word “Redskins” to “Nations,” i.e. “Hail to these Nations.”
Phil Hornung
Stafford
