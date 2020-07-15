Northam comments shift comics to FLS’ front page
You probably receive periodic letters complaining that Doonesbury should be moved from the comics to the opinion page, but congratulations on the article quoting Gov. Ralph Northam’s statements about racism and morality [“Northam: Drop Confederate names from schools,” July 8].
Because of Mr. Northam’s well-known expertise on both topics, his comments shifted your comics section onto the front page.
Pat Grandelli
Goldvein
