LETTER: Northam prioritizes Democratic strongholds for vax
LETTER: Northam prioritizes Democratic strongholds for vax

Northam prioritizes Democratic areas for vaccinations

I was shocked when I read in the FLS that the COVID-19 vaccine will be divvied up based on population density. Gov. Northam has apparently decided to play politics with peoples’ lives.

As we have seen in every election, the more populous areas of the state tend to be heavily Democratic, while the more rural areas of the state tend to be Republican. Our governor is engaging in a kind of political genocide, prioritizing Democratic strongholds over the rest of the state.

Apparently conservative lives don’t matter to our governor.

George Finley

Spotsylvania

