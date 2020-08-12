LETTER: Not everyone can wear a mask

Not everyone can wear a mask
I’m sorry, but I can’t keep quiet any longer. I very seldom wear a mask, but I am not being selfish. I’m just trying to stay alive the same as anyone else.
I have severe allergies and am extremely claustrophobic. When anything is near or on my head or face, I stop breathing. It’s not something I do consciously. I don’t even realize it sometimes. I wear my hair behind my ears so it doesn’t get in my face. I don’t use umbrellas or wear hats.
I tell the people monitoring the stores that I will try to wear the mask, but I may have to take it off, and all of them have understood. I’m sorry if that upsets others.
Carolie Guinn
Spotsylvania