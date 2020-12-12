LETTER: Only a slight mention of Pearl Harbor attack?

Only a slight mention of Pearl Harbor attack?

I wanted to express my disappointment in seeing the only mention of the significance of Dec. 7, the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, was n the “Today in History” section of Monday’s Free Lance–Star.

One of the most significant dates in our country’s history should not be forgotten. The world we live in is still a very dangerous place.

Although the aggressor on this day 79 years ago is now a valued global partner, there are many others who would endeavor to damage us on the same scale.

History provides much more than sentimental value—we can also learn from it.

Michael Greenfield

Fredericksburg