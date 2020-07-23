Open public schools five days a week
In-person public schools need to open this fall. Generally, the student population is not adversely affected by COVID-19.
Total COVID-19 cases in Virginia for children up through 19 years of age are less than 11 percent. Hospitalizations for this age group are less than 2 percent. There have been no deaths in Virginia due to COVID-19 in school-age children.
The median teacher age in Virginia is 44. Most of Virginia teachers are under 50 (64 percent).
Total COVID-19 cases in Virginia for ages 20–49 are 54 percent of the total. Hospitalizations for that age group are 27 percent of the total. Deaths for that age group are less than 4 percent.
So while teachers are about as likely to get COVID-19 as anyone, they will not get it from the kids, nor give it to the kids. And teacher cases are very likely (73 percent) not to be serious.
Open schools as normal this fall.
Tom Lee
Spotsylvania
