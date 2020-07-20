Opening schools now will spread coronavirus
Regarding the opening of schools, there are some aspects that haven’t received the attention they deserve.
First, there is no vaccine or cure for this virus. Once someone is infected, they are at the mercy of fate whether they live or die. Period.
Doctors can make you a little more comfortable, but that’s all. So the only way to fight this pandemic is to stop spreading the virus. Without a cure, stopping the spread is the only way we’re ever going back to living normal lives again.
Right now, the infection rate is estimated at about 5 percent, which means one in every 20 people you interact with is possibly carrying the virus. Obviously, the more people you interact with, the more exposure you risk.
Those one in 20, if not masked, are breathing into the air we breathe without protection, and even if they pass the virus along to only one other person each day, that means eventually one in 10 will catch it, then one in five, etc. And there is no cure.
So maybe now only 1,000 people a day are dying and another few thousand are suffering terrible life-changing illness, but the fact is that unless we stay away from each other, this virus will continue to spread. More and more people will be infected with no way to stop it from eventually reaching someone you care about.
Maybe it’s not about today, although today is bad enough. But for the sake of your loved ones, recognize that this virus is spreading, and the closer we interact with one another, the more it will continue to spread.
The fact is that opening schools now will inevitably result in increased sickness and deaths.
W. Scott Howson
Fredericksburg
