LETTER: Pat Retter made world a better place

Pat Retter’s retirement from a local physical therapy practice and her extraordinary service was noted in Sunday’s Free Lance–Star.

She is also known to scores of parents and special education teachers/therapists as a disability rights advocate from the early 1980s who positively changed how area public school systems respond to children with disabilities.

Her resilient son, Nathan, guided her purpose and dedication to ensuring that children with disabilities, beginning at age 2 in Virginia, are entitled to equal opportunity and access in public education.

In this season of thanksgiving, gratitude is expressed for those like Pat who have made this world a better place for all.

Sue Nelson–Sargeant

Fredericksburg