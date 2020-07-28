Pat the Barber left lasting impression
There have been many key men in my 40-plus years of life, but very few from outside my family who have been there for more than a few years.
Pat Pelletier was one of them.
For over 30 years, Pat was my barber. And my father’s barber. And more recently, my son’s barber. Through tough moments in my life and his, he was ready to stand behind me to give me a new look for the month and make me feel better about myself.
Pat was a staple of my life. Every month, I’d stop in for a haircut. He was an old-fashioned barber and would know the difference between short, long, high and tight, and blocked in the back.
As time went by, his health declined, and he was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. It was heartbreaking. As Pat rebounded a little after treatment, he told me he was at peace with death. He said it like a man who knew his time on earth would be short and was prepared to see Jesus.
After that conversation, he cut my hair one more time. Maybe twice.
Now he’s gone. So are the days of itchy necks and seeing a photo of his son in a baseball uniform. Gone are the days of seeing the football pennants on the wall and Navy hats on display.
Gone are the days of the crinkly paper around a shaved neck and Dippity-Do in your flattop. Gone are the days of a slightly slippery floor covered in loose hair.
Pat the Barber is gone. But his impact on this world is not.
Neil Richard
King George
