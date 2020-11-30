LETTER: Patriotic Americans sacrifice in times of crisis

In response to Shawn Fleetwood’s letter of Nov. 27 [“Robbed of liberty under the guise of public safety”], comparing what is going on to China and North Korea shows someone who is just interested in picking a fight or someone woefully unaware of what China and North Korea are like.

The fact of the matter is that lockdowns, and continued use of masks and social distancing and limiting the size of crowds, have been effective at slowing things down where they were properly practiced (like Virginia).

The science indicated that things would get worse again this winter. In fact, many of the largest spikes are in states that didn’t take the precautions over the summer so seriously.

We have always had government regulations on the maximum capacity of public spaces (including churches), highway speed limits and health code requirements for restaurants. The key obligations of government, both state and federal, include maintaining law and order and the health and safety of the public.

I get it that maintaining these precautions long term is frustrating. Seeing arrogant politicians flouting the rules is also frustrating (as are citizens flouting the rules).