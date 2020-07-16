Patronize stores adhering to mask mandate
Thanks to the FLS for the excellent local coverage of all news related to the pandemic over the last few months. Rob Hedelt and Cathy Dyson both have provided particularly worthy coverage, and the July 5th editorial [“Don’t blow Phase 3”] about not slipping in our fight against this virus as we enter Phase 3 of the state guidelines was excellent.
Part of Phase 3 is the requirement that retail store customers wear masks for the protection of others. I’ve been impressed by local stores, including Costco and Courtland Ace Hardware, both of which have been exemplary in maintaining mask compliance in their stores.
On the other hand, when my 87-year-old mother recently came over from Culpeper to shop at BJ’s Wholesale with me, we were shocked at the number of maskless customers in that store. I mentioned this to her while we were shopping, and a maskless man near us coughed loudly.
Maybe he thought he was being funny, but the loved ones of 130,000 dead Americans and many more of us don’t find that joke funny. We’ll shop at Costco next time.
Charlie Young
Spotsylvania
