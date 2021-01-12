LETTER: Pence did his duty declaring winners of election

Pence did his duty by declaring winners of election

It is ironic that Mr. Daniel Cortez’ comments extolling the accomplishments of the Trump administration and entreating Vice President Mike Pence to act with moral courage as he presided over the counting of electoral college votes [“Political courage can still be found,” Jan. 6] should appear on the same day that the Capitol was literally sacked by right-wing extremists.

Praising President Trump’s accomplishments reminded me of a comment once made by William F. Buckley: “That’s like saying Adolph Hitler was a good wallpaper hanger.”

Mr. Cortez goes on to criticize the GOP’s favorite bogeyman, New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and is quick to say that he is not related to her. I’m sure that if the congresswoman read his op-ed, she would also be happy to assert that she’s not related to him.

Finally, Mr. Cortez can be proud that VP Pence presided over the constitutionally mandated proceedings with dignity, and that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were declared the winners of the 2020 election.

Arthur Podsiadlo

Unionville