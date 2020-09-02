LETTER: Pendulum has swung too far towards retribution

Pendulum has swung too far towards retribution
The Free Lance–Star editorial [“Justice for children as well as goats,” Aug. 25] only got it half right. Granted, any individual who takes pleasure in the torture of an animal probably requires a psychiatric evaluation. However, the foolish act of a teenager should not be compared to the abhorrent behavior of grown men and women.
Adulthood results from responsibility and wisdom gained from experience. To quote Warren Buffet: “You can’t learn to swim from reading a book.”
There is no magic hormone that is released exactly 18 years after birth that transforms an individual into an adult. Every person develops at a different pace. Psychologists tell us that the human brain isn’t fully developed until the age of 25. Rental car companies must know something.
Reaching the age of majority and simply given the right to vote does not confirm one as an adult any more than choosing a high school class president. At 18, an individual can join the military and engage in combat. But the military has decreed that a person must be 21 in order to purchase tobacco or consume alcohol. Our military leaders must know something.
The greatest asset of the United States is its youth—the generation that will carry the torch into the future. The elders of this nation have not allowed them to make mistakes and learn from them. We are too eager to condemn, criticize and incarcerate.
This is one instance where the courts got it right. Using the Youthful Offender Program is the correct course of action. The key word here is “youthful.” It should be the first consideration when evaluating the indiscretions of teenagers.
The pendulum of justice has swung too far in the direction of retribution. It is time to bring it back to normalcy and implement judicial reform focused on rehabilitation.
Ed Witalec
Virginia Organizing
Stafford
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!