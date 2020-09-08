LETTER: Pharmacy tech will be greatly missed

Pharmacy tech will be greatly missed
Jessica Jo Carter worked as a pharmacy technician at Giant Town and Country. She was a kind and caring person who always greeted you with a smile.
Jesse always had a good word for me and was always concerned about my health and how my day was going. It was the same with other shoppers. She had a personalty as big as the room and a smile to match.
We did not know her outside of the store, but from the first time you met her, you felt like you had known her forever.
We never knew she was sick. She never let on to customers when she felt bad—just always had that big Jesse smile.
Well, she is gone now, and how sad that we will never be able to talk or kid with her again. But every time we go to the counter, we will see that big smile in our memories.
God bless you, Jessica Jo Carter, and thank you for making our days better with your willingness to help others. We pray that your new journey will bring you peace.
Neal & Mar Lee Pearce
Stafford
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!