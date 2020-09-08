 Skip to main content
LETTER: PNC's customer service hit rock-bottom
PNC needs better customer service

As of Sept. 1, the lobby of the PNC banks are still closed without an appointment. If you go through the drive-thru for any reason, you’re going to have to wait for at least a half hour. Ridiculous!

No one at the bank can tell you when the lobby is going to be open. Someone has to be held accountable for an answer. “I don’t know” doesn’t cut it!

Ever since PNC purchased the National Bank of Fredericksburg, customer service has hit rock bottom. They can’t even tell me when the lobby will be open without an appointment.

People who work without a set schedule cannot make an appointment.

Aron Golembiewski

Spotsylvania

