 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Political cartoon was misleading
0 comments

LETTER: Political cartoon was misleading

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday’s cartoon [Dec. 2] leaves me wondering just what criteria you use to select a cartoon. With the GOP (Mitch McConnell) stonewalling any bipartisan relief package and a record of past opposition to Democratic issues, it is hardly appropriate to depict the donkey offering the elephant a cactus.

Perhaps you might consider the current state of politics before publishing an obvious misleading cartoon.

Marion Dongieux

Montross

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert