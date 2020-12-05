LETTER: Political cartoon was misleading

Wednesday’s cartoon [Dec. 2] leaves me wondering just what criteria you use to select a cartoon. With the GOP (Mitch McConnell) stonewalling any bipartisan relief package and a record of past opposition to Democratic issues, it is hardly appropriate to depict the donkey offering the elephant a cactus.
Perhaps you might consider the current state of politics before publishing an obvious misleading cartoon.
Marion Dongieux
Montross
