LETTER: Politicians, media, big tech are colluding with China

Politicians, media, big tech colluding with China
For many years the mainline media has been increasingly flagrant in their bias, and more so in the last four years. Google algorithms have suppressed and censored conservative articles.
As we approached the 2020 election, Twitter joined the media in their open censorship of anything that supported President Trump or was inconvenient to Joe Biden and other leftwing interests.
Cities burned in a Marxist revolt, and most media sources were silent. Forty five percent of Biden voters were totally unaware of the ongoing Hunter Biden laptop scandal. Stories that went against the COVID political orthodoxy were vigorously censored and denied, including articles from the CDC and noted medical professionals.
Facebook users are corrected and unfavorable videos darkened and labeled as false. Amazon has dropped books by conservative writers and YouTube recently announced it will “deplatform” sources that mention widespread voter fraud. Most Americans are totally unaware that the Supreme Court is preparing to hear a suit by Texas enjoined by 18 other states to nullify the allegedly illegal and unconstitutional conduct of four other states in the election.
Freedom of speech and the watchdog calling of the press have been usurped by a left-wing political agenda.
This loss of free speech becomes more concerning as we see federal agencies weaponized against individual Americans, conservative political groups and the president. A peek behind the curtain reveals that most of this is motivated by leftist politics and Chinese financial interests.
We’re at a tipping point. Democracy is under attack by Marxist and pro-China interests while China looms as a clear danger to America and the western world. China’s clearly stated agenda is to dominate the world militarily, economically and technologically.
Despite this danger, most of the media, many of our leaders in both political parties, and big tech companies are colluding with the enemy.
Stan Huie
Spotsylvania
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!