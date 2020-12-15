LETTER: Politicians, media, big tech are colluding with China

Politicians, media, big tech colluding with China

For many years the mainline media has been increasingly flagrant in their bias, and more so in the last four years. Google algorithms have suppressed and censored conservative articles.

As we approached the 2020 election, Twitter joined the media in their open censorship of anything that supported President Trump or was inconvenient to Joe Biden and other leftwing interests.

Cities burned in a Marxist revolt, and most media sources were silent. Forty five percent of Biden voters were totally unaware of the ongoing Hunter Biden laptop scandal. Stories that went against the COVID political orthodoxy were vigorously censored and denied, including articles from the CDC and noted medical professionals.

Facebook users are corrected and unfavorable videos darkened and labeled as false. Amazon has dropped books by conservative writers and YouTube recently announced it will “deplatform” sources that mention widespread voter fraud. Most Americans are totally unaware that the Supreme Court is preparing to hear a suit by Texas enjoined by 18 other states to nullify the allegedly illegal and unconstitutional conduct of four other states in the election.