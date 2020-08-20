LETTER: Postmaster, GOP working against fair election

Postmaster, GOP working against
fair election
Congressman Rob Wittman’s recent letters to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Gov. Ralph Northam requesting a joint briefing on how the U.S. Postal Service and Virginia are ensuring “a reliable election process” show just how ineffectual, witless and partisan he is.
Does anyone really think that the postmaster general, who ordered a reduction in postal staff, decommissioned thousands of sorting machines, ordered a slowdown in mail delivery and the physical removal of mailboxes across the country, is going to play nice with the Democratic governor of a swing state?
Wittman’s letters are a pathetic attempt at gas-lighting his constituents into believing he supports fair elections.
President Trump has stated that funding the post office and state election offices would encourage millions to vote by mail, and said that if the funding were withheld, “you can’t have universal mail-in voting because they’re not equipped to handle it.”
Wittman must agree with Trump that if all of the American people are permitted to vote, “no Republican would ever be elected again,” because if he truly wanted a “reliable election,” he would put his pen down, get out of line behind Trump, rally those few Republicans who remember their oath to the Constitution, head to the floor of Congress, demand the removal of DeJoy, repudiate Trump’s efforts to corrupt the election, and vote for full funding of the post office and state election preparedness.
Laurie Morissette
Heathsville
