Racist beliefs thrive in world of white privilege
Most of us white folks would deny that we are prejudiced against people of color. We do not want to be racist. But it is very difficult to live in a white world of privilege and not unknowingly have racist ideas and beliefs.
I grew up in a two-parent family in an all-white neighborhood in the Midwest. About 30 percent of my high school class were people of color and, thank goodness, that had a positive effect on me.
Racism can be insidious. I knew that I should not date people of color, bring them home or invite them to parties. I did not know about the blatant racism in the South. We did not have segregation, but I certainly learned about white privilege and “being better than them.”
Emancipation freed the slaves, but most had nowhere to go, no work and did not know how to survive without the protection of the white man. In the 1940s they were still being lynched, and racial intermarriage was illegal until the 1960s.
People of color were denied housing in white neighborhoods, and many were refused seating in restaurants. They were still being judged less worthy because of the color of their skin. White people need to be educated to find ways to negate what they saw and heard growing up.
We need to have conversations with our black brothers and sisters, listen with open minds, and try to understand their histories. We need to be inclusive and promote justice for all.
We are all God’s creations. Let us love one another!
Mary Szymanski
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.